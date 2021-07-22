Sleepy Speeder: Driver in Wisconsin gives unique reason for driving 118 mph

(WFRV) – After a motorist was pulled over for traveling over 100 mph, they provided a peculiar reason for speeding – they were feeling ‘sleepy’.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a driver was recently stopped for speeding during a midnight shift. The driver was cited for going 118 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

Now someone driving nearly 50 mph over the speed limit has to have a good reason right? Well, this driver told authorities that she was feeling ‘sleepy’.

Photo courtesy of WI State Patrol

The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind drivers that if they are feeling tired while driving to take a break and find a safe spot to nap. They recommend not to stop along the interstate and to not speed.

There was no further information provided.