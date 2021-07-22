Sleepy Speeder: Driver in Wisconsin gives unique reason for driving 118 mph

(WFRV) – After a motorist was pulled over for traveling over 100 mph, they provided a peculiar reason for speeding – they were feeling ‘sleepy’.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a driver was recently stopped for speeding during a midnight shift. The driver was cited for going 118 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

Now someone driving nearly 50 mph over the speed limit has to have a good reason right? Well, this driver told authorities that she was feeling ‘sleepy’.

  • Photo courtesy of WI State Patrol

The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind drivers that if they are feeling tired while driving to take a break and find a safe spot to nap. They recommend not to stop along the interstate and to not speed.

There was no further information provided.

