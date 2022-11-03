HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Highway Department has had four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers so far in 2022, and as a result, officials are spreading a new message.

“Our Job Site Ahead…Your Job – Slow to 55 Max” will be the new message displayed when drivers approach work zones in Brown County.

Officials say that all four near-miss incidents were inches away from catastrophe, and all four incidents were drive-offs, meaning the driver continued on.

The goal of the new messaging and enforcement campaign is to change driver behavior in Brown County, especially in work zones.

“One thing I want to bring to attention to everyone is the actual number of crashes that occur in the state of Wisconsin,” said Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain. “We average nearly 2,500 crashes a year over the past five years on our highways in construction zones and those crashes have resulted in over 60 fatalities.”

Sheriff Delain is reminding drivers to follow three simple steps when entering a work zone: Slow down, don’t tailgate, and don’t be distracted.

“You have to follow the speed limit of whatever they post. The commissioner has the ability to reduce the speed to whatever he deems necessary to perform that duty safely.”

“The other thing you can do is don’t tailgate. Give yourself enough room to react to the sudden stops from everyone else.”

“Finally, it’s really important not to be distracted from your cell phone or other electronic devices that often are ringing and buzzing as we’re driving along.”

Sheriff Delain also suggests, if permitted, to move over and give yourself a safe distance between the construction workers.

“What we’re hoping to do is bring awareness to this issue with other factors that are coming into play right now. We know that Sunday, the clocks are going to get turned back an hour, and at that time, we’re going to lose a little more light and visibility. It’s important that we’re paying attention.”

Authorities in Brown County will be watching construction zones closely throughout the next several months to make sure drivers are following the speed limit.