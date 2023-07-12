GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is seeing increased written citations for speeding. Dale Garski says he is no stranger to the dangers of reckless driving.

“They need to obey the laws, as an ex-retired fire captain and EMT, I know what happens when someone does not pay attention and an accident happens out on the interstate,” stated Darski.

Research shows drivers began speeding more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic people were, during their commutes were speeding more than normal, including an excess of 100 miles per hour, and for some reason, even though the pandemic is over, that behavior has continued,” said David Pabst, director of transportation safety Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Pabst says speeding can lead to deadly crashes in the blink of an eye.

“Speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour is taking your life in your own hands, you’re exceeding the capabilities of the car to protect yourself, so your seat beat airbags they’re wonderful things, but they’re not designed to take a hit at 100 miles per hour or more,” explained Pabst.

As Garski plans to hit the road, he encourages drivers to be mindful of their speed.

“Slow down, if you are late, you are going to be late no matter what, if you get pulled over and get a ticket, you are just going to be even later, so just slow down and leave a little early and be conscious of what is going on, on the road,” said Garski.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recognizes speed awareness day on July 26.