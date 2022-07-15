‘SLOW DOWN!’: Vehicle stopped for going 95 mph in Ashwaubenon, police ask drivers to lay off the gas

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon Public Safety is reminding drivers to ease up on the gas after one vehicle was seen nearly driving 100 mph.

The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened during the week of July 4. The vehicle was reportedly driving on I-41.

Authorities said that so far in 2022, around 30 crashes have happened along I-41 in Ashwaubenon. Speed apparently was a factor in ‘several’ of them.

