OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a slow, no-wake order for all waterways within the county, except for the Fox River.

The order imposes a slow, no-wake zone for boaters operating within 500 feet of any permanent building.

Authorities say that when the waterways are no longer in or above the ‘Action’ stage, the no-wake order will be lifted.

