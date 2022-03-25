(WFRV) – In lieu of the rising water levels, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a slow – no wake order for the Wolf River in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the order imposes a slow, no-wake zone for boaters operating within 500 feet of any permanent building. When the river is no longer above the ‘Action’ stage, the order will reportedly be lifted.

  • Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is using the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service’s Shiocton Location to monitor the river level.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.