(WFRV) – In lieu of the rising water levels, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a slow – no wake order for the Wolf River in Outagamie County.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the order imposes a slow, no-wake zone for boaters operating within 500 feet of any permanent building. When the river is no longer above the ‘Action’ stage, the order will reportedly be lifted.

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office is using the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service’s Shiocton Location to monitor the river level.

