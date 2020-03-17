1  of  46
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Central Branch Chilton Public / Parochial Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Elkhart Lake -Glenbeulah School Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First English Lutheran - Oshkosh First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Good Shepherd Lutheran Church-Howard Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Green Bay Elite Sports Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools New London School Dist. Oconto Falls Public Schools Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools Princeton Public and Parochial St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran - De Pere St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church-Appleton Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Valders Schools Wausaukee Schools Wisconsin Green Bay Committee to Protect Pensions

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Slow no-wake order issued for Wolf River downstream from New London

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Slow-no-wake.jpg

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A slow no-wake zone has been issued for the Wolf River by the Waupaca County Emergency Management.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at 8 a.m. as a result of a flood emergency for the waters of the Wolf River downstream of New London.

Boaters are asked to not go faster than slow no-wake on the Wolf River downstream from New London within 500 feet of any permanent building, except fishing rafts.

The slow no-wake for the Wolf River will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level.

For the area’s certified most accurate forecast, visit the Storm Team 5 page or download the Storm Team 5 weather app:

Apple Store | Google Store

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"