Slow no-wake order issued for Wolf River downstream from New London

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A slow no-wake zone has been issued for the Wolf River by the Waupaca County Emergency Management.
The order goes into effect on Wednesday, March 18 at 8 a.m. as a result of a flood emergency for the waters of the Wolf River downstream of New London.
Boaters are asked to not go faster than slow no-wake on the Wolf River downstream from New London within 500 feet of any permanent building, except fishing rafts.
The slow no-wake for the Wolf River will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level.
