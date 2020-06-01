Closings
Manitowoc Public Library

WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Slow no-wake order issued for Wolf River in Waupaca County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Slow-no-wake.jpg

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A slow no-wake order has been issued for a portion of the Wolf River in Waupaca County.

Waupaca County Emergency Management says they’ve declared a flood emergency for Wolf River downstream of the City of New London. The declaration imposes a slow no-wake zone for that portion of the river.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“No person shall operate a boat faster than slow-no-wake in the waters of the Wolf River in Waupaca County located downstream of the City of New London within 500 feet of any permanent building, not including fishing rafts during the flood emergency.”

The order will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level, according to authorities.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"