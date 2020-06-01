Slow no-wake order issued for Wolf River in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A slow no-wake order has been issued for a portion of the Wolf River in Waupaca County.

Waupaca County Emergency Management says they’ve declared a flood emergency for Wolf River downstream of the City of New London. The declaration imposes a slow no-wake zone for that portion of the river.

“No person shall operate a boat faster than slow-no-wake in the waters of the Wolf River in Waupaca County located downstream of the City of New London within 500 feet of any permanent building, not including fishing rafts during the flood emergency.”

The order will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a non-threatening level, according to authorities.

