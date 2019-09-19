Slow no wake orders imposed in Outagamie, Waupaca counties

(WFRV) — Rising water levels have caused area counties to issue slow no wake orders for waterways in the community.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the slow no wake order is in effect for all waterways in the county except for the Fox River.

At this time, officials say the Fox River is not at an ‘action’ level.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says its slow no-wake order has been imposed due to Emergency Management issuing a flood emergency for the Wolf River downstream from New London.

The order imposes a slow no-wake zone for boaters operating within 500 feet of any permanent building.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is using the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service’s Shiocton Location to monitor the river level. When the river is no longer in or above the ‘action’ stage, the order will be lifted.

Waupaca County officials say the order will be lifted when the Wolf River “recedes to a non-threatening level.”