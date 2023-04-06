BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Lake County have enacted a ‘Slow-No-Wake’ ordinance due to the Fox River in Berlin being above flood stage.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Fox River is expected to be above the 13′ flood stage for several days, and notices of the ordinance are being posted in Berlin.

Wake of greater height and force, often caused by motor boating, increases shoreline erosion in areas of public and private property, officials say.

Deputies are asking boaters to “please respect the property of others and reduce their wake accordingly.”

Violators should be reported to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office with the registration number, type of boat, color, number of occupants, and direction of travel.

The ordinance can be found here.