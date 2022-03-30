WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Amid increasing water levels, the Waupaca County Office of Emergency Management issued a flood emergency.

The Waupaca County Office of Emergency Management declared a flood emergency for the waters of the Wolf River in Waupaca County downstream of New London. A slow-no-wake zone is imposed on the Wolf River.

The slow-no-wake zone means that no one can operate a boat faster than slow-no-wake within 500 feet of any permanent building, not including fishing rafts during a flood emergency.

The Waupaca County Sheriff Water Patrol will be the one enforcing the emergency order. This will remain in effect until the waters of the Wolf River recede to a ‘non-threatening’ level.

