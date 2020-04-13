Small business owners in Green Bay say federal aid needed sooner than later, to keep their doors open

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV) It’s been a week since the federal government began accepting applications under its stimulus plan to help small businesses stay afloat. But many applicants are still waiting to receive any money.

For a week small businesses have been applying for federally-backed loans to help keep them afloat. But according to the head of the Military Avenue Business District, the program is causing much frustration.

“There’s a lot of confusion, a lot of information that you hear. But when you actually try to access it, it’s really difficult,” said Leah Weycker.

Weycker says businesses want to take part in the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program. But they tell her the application is confusing and it’s hard to get questions answered.

“There’s a lot of fine print when you make those applications and I think they want to know up front what are they getting themselves into by taking these loans,” Weycker said.

The PPP loans are for businesses with 500 employees or less in amounts up to 2.5 percent of total payroll and can be forgiven if employees are kept working during the 8 weeks after loans are made. But Weycker says none of her applying members have received cash and they need it now.

“No one to date has received any of the funds that I’m aware of,” said Weycker.

“The SBA guidelines have been really kind of slow to come out. I think they are just trying to move with the program as fast as they can,” said Mike Vogel from Nicolet Bank.

Vogel says the federal application has changed several times, but Nicolet Bank is processing requests for $310 million in loans.

“Over the next 10 days we will get about, I think the total number was 1,355 loans closed,” Vogel said.

He urges business owners to work with a lender and remain patient.

“We got to get the money into the hands of the people that need it,” Vogel said.

But Weycker says businesses here are running out of time.

“As we’re hearing about these things, on the news and through the government, it sounds like people are getting these funds and that’s just not really what’s happening,” Weycker said.

Congress is debating if they should add another $250 billion to the program.