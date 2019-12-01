Small Business Saturday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Fridays after Thanksgiving people typically flock to the big-box stores but now a growing number of retailers in Appleton are taking part in Small Business Saturday to make sure small businesses don’t get boxed out..

In Appleton, vendors hope Small Business Saturday, brought awareness to customers that buying local can have a higher return in their community.

Everytime shoppers purchase food grown by local farmers or clothing made by a local store; they’re making an impact in the community.

Business owners says shoppers dollars go further locally than online or at a large chain store because small businesses recirculate most of their revenue back into the local economy.

Andrew Adamski owns the small business Full Circle Community Farm and says, “when shoppers come out and support farms like us and all the other great farmers and vendors out here, you’re spending a lot of your money in this area which in turn those businesses are going to turn around and spend back into the community.”

Appleton shoppers who participated in Small Business Saturday had a chance to win over $2500 in prizes, including a $500 dollar American Airlines gift card.