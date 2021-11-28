Small Business Saturday provides big boost for Appleton businesses

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- It’s like Christmas morning, the Super Bowl, and of course Black Friday all wrapped into one for our local small businesses.

Saturday was Small Business Saturday. The streets in downtown Appleton were a bit busier than usual as were the inside of the stores. Many of the small businesses also offered special deals to customers.

“We built a community here and we aren’t just a retail store we’re a community based store that also sells stuff,” says Sara Rabideau who is the owner of Casting On which is a yarn shop on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.

Rabideau says Small Business Saturday brings in three or four times more customers than a typical Saturday during the year.

Small businesses say Small Business Saturday last year was slower than usual because of the pandemic.

“I think people are really eager to get out and resume a normal life after the pandemic because people have been cooped up there have been so many restrictions and people just want to resume their normal shopping routine,” says Laurie Koestner who owns Depawsitory in downtown Appleton.

She says she believes small businesses can provide great customer service because the store employees, managers, and owners are all working in the store and develop relationships with their customers.



“Small businesses have that ability to give that special touch, that customer service that you aren’t going to see in a big box store,” says Koestner.

After business was down 30-40 percent last year on Small Business Saturday because of the pandemic, Koestner says she’s very happy to see the crowds in her store this year.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford made a proclamation officially declaring Saturday as Small Business Saturday in Appleton.



