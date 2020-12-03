Small Business Week takes over Downtown Appleton, prompting shoppers to look local this holiday

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the holiday season and that means plenty will be shopping to get that perfect gift for that special someone.

In an effort to support local business, Downtown Appleton has dubbed this week as ‘Small Business Week.’ Each day this week has had its own theme, from Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday.

Today it’s all about ‘Take Out Thursday.’ Small Business Week has returned once more, shining the spotlight on local businesses. But it goes beyond more than just shopping and dining at small businesses during the week. For event organizers, it’s a cause that helps support local economies and promote the community.

“When you’re shopping local, three times as much money is going back to your local economy than when you choose a big chain store,” says Lynn Hardy, Marketing Director for Appleton Downtown. “You’re shopping with your neighbors, your family, your friends- these are the people who live in your community as well. So you’re supporting not only their business, but their family and- in turn- the community as a whole.”

Small Business Week officially wraps up on Friday, being touted as ‘Fri-Yay.’ Shoppers can head over to the Downtown Appleton website where they can purchase gift cards for this holiday season.