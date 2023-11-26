GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Small businesses are celebrating ‘Small Business Saturday,’ owner of Broken Spoke Bike Studio George Kapitz says running a business can be difficult.

“Since 2010 we were established, started out of my garage without even a storefront so we really started from the ground up,” said Kapitz.

Kapitz owns multiple stores and says supporting small businesses allows entrepreneurs to invest in the community.

“I believe it’s really important to shop local, supporting local community I think is very important today in the U.S. You know you’re not supporting businesses and people around you that can support you back when you’re shopping online so I think it’s very important to keep the support and money within the community,” stated Kapitz.

Kapitz encourages others to pursue business ventures.

“Don’t go into it halfheartedly go into it all the way, it’s not your nine-to-five job it stays with you and some people can do it some people it’s not for everyone, but you definitely have to go into it wholeheartedly,” explained Kapitz.