Small businesses getting ready for Ryder Cup frenzy

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ryder Cup is swinging into Sheboygan on Sept. 24 and small businesses are preparing for what could be a huge week for them.

On Friday, it was all about the last-minute preps to get ready for the additional foot traffic. One of those is the Johnsonville Marketplace, N6877 Rio Rd., in Sheboygan Falls.

“This is the only place in the country where you can buy every type of Johnsonville sausage we sell in the U.S,” says Stephanie Dlugopolski, Senior Manager of Public Relations for Johnsonville.

They have a lot more than just sausage swag. The shop, located across the street from the global headquarters for the company, also has uniquely Wisconsin gifts. It’s hoping to take a bite out of all the extra visitors during Ryder Cup week.

Workers are getting ready for last-minute preps ahead of the Ryder Cup at Johnsonville Marketplace on Sept. 17, 2021 (WFRV)

“We are just proud to show a lot of the Wisconsin food here, in addition to all the Johnsonville sausages,” explains Dlugopolski.

Ten minutes away, it’s all about the grapes. The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery, 6018 Superior Ave., Kohler, has been waiting for this moment for two years.

“Last year’s cancellation was a shock, but I have to tell you, I have never seen what is happening to this county for what is happening this week,” mentions General Manager Tom Nye.

He says he has been booked for a long time.

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery is getting ready on Sept. 17, 2021, ahead of the Ryder Cup event. (WFRV)

“I think it’s going to be a shock for a lot of people, to be honest for you,” says Nye. “It’s going to be unprecedented for our area.”

On any given day, about 47,000 people call Sheboygan home. During the Ryder Cup, that population is expected to double in size.

There’s one restaurant in town that knows a thing or two about golf. Luigi’s Restaurant, 2910 Kohler Memorial Dr., in Sheboygan, had a famous visit from Tiger Woods in 2004 when he was in town for a PGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

“I think we are all really anxious and anticipating a lot of business so we are really excited for that,” comments server Joscelyn Timm.

Luigi’s Restaurant in Sheboygan is no stranger to golf fame. Tiger Woods stopped here to eat in 2004. (WFRV)

From meatballs to golf balls, it will undoubtedly be a busy week for many.

“We are just excited to see all the people and introduce people to Sheboygan County to people who have never heard of us before,” says Nye.

