Small businesses take center stage on Wisconsin’s virtual Main Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — House of Homebrew has long had a storefront in Green Bay’s downtown, but the pandemic has driven a lot of their foot traffic online.

“It increased the web sales a lot,” owner John Parsons told Local 5, “I mean, we were closed to the public for six weeks.”

House of Homebrew sells items to make beer, wine cider and other beverages at home.

Before the pandemic, they focused mainly on in-house sales.

“It shifted us to have to be online more and make sure our online store was up and working better than it had been,” Parsons said.

The business’ website is up and running.

You can also find them at MainStreetWI.com.

“It’s our kind of online shopping portal that gives people throughout Wisconsin and beyond access to all the great small businesses that are located in the community and across the the state,” Errin Welty, Downtown Development Program Manager for WEDC explained.

On the site, you can search for small businesses by category or city, giving anyone with internet access the ability to shop small for almost anything.

“It’s great,” Welty said. “If you have someone who doesn’t have that local shop that offers what they’re looking for, but they don’t want to go and shop big box, it gives them another option.”

Welty says that the pandemic has made shopping small a priority for many.

“It’s definitely one of the saving graces of the pandemic,” she said, “that people are looking to do that.”

At the House of Homebrew, the doors are open to the public again, but they’re still shipping out orders.

“From other parts of the state, all over the country too, and some international actually,” Parsons said.

They’re planning to keep their online business rolling, and so is MainStreetWI.

“We had, I think 663 businesses just this week submit their information on the site,” Welty told Local 5. “So it’s definitely continued to ramp up and we hope to make it a lasting project.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A BUSINESS TO MAINSTREETWI.