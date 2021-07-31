Small plane crash in Hartford cornfield sends 2 to hospital

In this photo from video, Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China dumps fuel over Los Angeles before returning to Los Angeles International Airport for an emergency landing Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Fire officials say fuel apparently dumped by the aircraft returning to LAX fell onto an elementary school playground. A fire department tweet says firefighters are assessing “multiple patients” at the school in the suburban city of Cudahy, Calif. The flight tracking website FlightAware shows that Delta Air Lines Flight 89 to Shanghai, China, departed LAX, circled back over Southern California and returned to the airport. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two people were taken to area hospitals after a small plane crashed in Hartford.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crash was reported about 11:22 a.m. Saturday and occurred directly west of the Hartford Municipal Airport, in a cornfield.

The Journal Sentinel reports the man and woman in the plane, whose names and ages were not released were taken to separate hospitals with unknown injuries.

The woman, who was reportedly unconscious, had to be extricated from the plane. The man was conscious but appeared to be in shock.

This is the second reported plane crash in Wisconsin this week. On Thursday, a plane making its way to the EAA AirVenture from Indiana suffered mechanical issues causing the pilot to try to land the plane in a field. However, due to the field being wet, the plane flipped. Four passengers were aboard the plane at the time of the crash. No serious injuries were reported.