BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) – Authorities say that a small plane traveling from Wisconsin made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Bolingbrook, Illinois, and no injuries were reported.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground, police said. However, it caused traffic to back up just before the start of the afternoon rush hour.

The plane, based in Denver, Colorado, was traveling from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Brookeridge Air Park in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the plane tracking website FlightAware.com.

Officials said the pilot was the only person aboard the plane, and officials with the Bolingbrook Fire Department said the plane experienced engine failure.

No further details were immediately available.