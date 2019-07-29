Smart car catches fire during morning commute

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Nobody was hurt during a reported vehicle fire early Monday morning.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, it happened on Southbound Interstate 41 south of Highway OOO at 6:54 a.m. Crews reported seeing a Smart car fully engulfed in flames. The driver, who was the only person in the car, was able to safely exit the vehicle.

The Smart car was pulled to the far right shoulder and one lane was closed as crews extinguished the flames. The vehicle was towed and all lanes have since reopened.