FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

‘Smart Girls Rock!’ is taking over the world of STEM

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Smart Girls Rock is a one-day mentoring event. 80 high school freshmen and sophomore girls are getting the opportunity to work with 11 different businesses involved in STEM.

Throughout the STEM field, there is a lack of female representation and the Fox Cities Chamber is working to change that. Boldt Company is one of the businesses working to change that. Boldt’s Director of Business Development & Marketing Manager, Alison Fiebig says the construction industry only has 9 percent women working in the field, but they are working to change that by working with the youth.

Appleton Police Department and Menasha Corporation are also represented at this event. Attendees are getting the chance to get hands on experience, even working with some of the machinery at the Boldt Company.

The program takes girls from different schools throughout the area such as Hortonville, Appleton Area Public Schools, Neenah, and other Fox Cities districts and works with school staff to select the top students. Fox Cities Chamber is hoping to expand the program and give even more girls the chance to experience Smart Girls Rock.

Smart Girls Rock! is an annual event and organizers are excited to bring back the event in Fall of 2022.

