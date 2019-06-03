Smash ‘N’ Splash: Over 3,000 eSports entrants converge in Wisconsin

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WFRV) — The first weekend of June brought 3000 esports competitors to Lake Delton for the fifth rendition of Smash ‘N’ Splash at the Kalahari Resort.

Smash ‘N’ Splash is one of Wisconsin’s largest gaming events.

Entrants competed for a chance at cementing their legacy and for a shot at cash prizes totaling more than $50,000.

A sense of community was a driving force of the weekend.

“It definitely helps you feel like you’re doing something right,” said Yatiyana Schaper. “It can really help you as a person and help build your self-confidence.”

The storylines were set for renowned players like Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada, James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson, William “Leffen” Hjelte, and Juan “Hungrybox” DeBiedma to secure their spot at the top of each of their respective games.

However, those storylines were ultimately shattered when underdog Justin “Wizzrobe” Hallett took home first place in Super Smash Bros for the first time in his career in Melee Singles, upsetting DeBiedma who was the favorite to win the tournament.

“It’s amazing…it’s something I’ve always wanted..” Hallett said after his victory “I’m really glad everyone came together for me”

While Hallett was able to put on an impressive singles performance in both Melee and Ultimate, Zachary “SFAT” Cordoni and Kevin “PewPewU” Toy, better known by the team name “PewFat”, took first place in Melee Doubles for the second straight year.

Leonardo “MKLeo” Lopez Perez took home first prize in Super Smash Bros Ultimate Singles, while the previously mentioned Quezada and partner Rasheen “Dark Wizzy” Rose won the game’s Doubles event.

Smash ‘N’ Splash is an annual tournament and has been held at the Kalahari resort for the last 3 years.