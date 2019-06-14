Smoke alarms alert Appleton family of fire Friday morning

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Appleton Fire Department says smoke alarms alerted a family of three of fire in their basement Friday morning.

Around 7:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to 901 W. Parkway Blvd for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke was visible coming from the home.

Officials say crews were able to enter the home and quickly extinguished the fire which was confined to the basement.

Smoke reportedly filled all levels of the home but crews used fans to help remove the smoke.

Appleton Fire says three adults were in the home at the time of the fire. They were alerted by the smoke alarms and exited the home.

All three adults were evaluated by Gold Cross Ambulance for smoke inhalation. Officials say the family has been displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is reportedly still under investigation and there is no damage estimate available currently.

The fire department says without working smoke alarms, the fire could have been tragic.

Officials recommend testing alarms monthly and replace smoke alarms after 10 years of use.