GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to properly working smoke detectors, a family of five was able to safely exit their burning home early Saturday morning.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, just before 5 a.m., crews responded to a house fire with the initial report stating that there were flames and smoke visible at the scene.

The home was reportedly occupied by a family of five who were fast asleep before they were alerted to the fire by the home’s smoke detectors. The family was able to safely evacuate.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

“We can’t stress enough how important maintaining working smoke detectors is by replacing batteries every six months and the entire detector every 10 years. Absent this device, it is highly likely this fire would have had a more tragic outcome,” wrote the Greenville Fire Department.

Multiple local fire and police departments also assisted on the call.

These agencies included: Fox Crossing Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department, Appleton International Airport Public Safety, Gold Cross Ambulance, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.