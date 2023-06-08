MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Menasha rescued a resident from their home after they were woken up by smoke detectors going off during a house fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, crews were sent to the 1000 block of Deerfield Avenue in Menasha around 1:55 p.m. on June 7 for reports of a structure fire.

First-arriving crews noticed smoke and fire showing from the outside of the home, and say that they were alerted by dispatch that there was possibly someone inside the residence.

After ‘a bulk’ of the fire was extinguished, fire crews entered the home to search for any occupants. Shortly after entering, authorities say that they heard someone yelling for help and found the resident in a hallway. A search of the home confirmed that there were no other people inside the home.

The person that was found inside the home at the time of the fire was taken to a local hospital and officials say that they are expected to make a full recovery.

Photo Credit: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

Photo Credit: Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

After the fire was extinguished and contained to the building, authorities determined that the fire also caused damage to a detached garage and a neighbor’s fence.

Officials with Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue say the home was not equipped with a fire sprinkler but accredit working smoke detectors with waking up the occupant of the home.

The estimated dollar loss to the building and its contents is roughly $130,000, the release noted, and the cause of the fire appears to be ‘accidental in nature.’

The following agencies provided assistance during the incident:

Appleton Fire Department

Gold Cross Ambulance

Village of Harrison Fire Department

Town of Neenah Fire Department

Menasha Police Department

Menasha Public Works

No additional information was provided.