Smoke from Canada causes Air Quality Advisory to be issued across WI until August 4

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – An Air Quality Advisory has been given across Wisconsin due to smoke from wildfire activity in Canada.

The advisory is started at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday and is scheduled to end at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are expected to cause air quality index (AQI) values to reach the Orange level.

The Orange level is ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.

The sensitive groups include:

  • Children
  • Elderly people
  • Individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems
  • Anyone with engaged in strenuous outdoor activites for a prolonged period of time

For more information visit the DNR’s website regarding current air quality.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road

Booyah's rally falls short against Madison, 3-2.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA