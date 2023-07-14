Haze from Canadian wildfires blankets the downtown Pittsburgh skyline as seen from West End Overlook in Elliott, Pa., Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

(WFRV) – An air quality advisory has been issued for the entire state of Wisconsin due to the Canadian wildfire smoke.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that an air quality advisory has been issued statewide until noon on July 16. The alert was issued due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Officials say that the heaviest smoke impacts are expected in the southern half of the state. That smoke is reportedly expected to arrive early Saturday morning. While the smoke will reportedly reach counties in northwestern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening.

The DNR advised people to close all windows and doors during the heavy smoke, especially during the overnight hours. This will reportedly help stop smoke from entering homes and buildings.

It was mentioned that this advisory will not be as long or as severe as the previous wildfire smoke event back in late June.

For more information visit the DNR’s website.