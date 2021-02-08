Smokey’s On the Bay seeing surge in ice fishing as winter weather moves in

Safety tips to take when stepping out on the ice this winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Last week, 66 fishermen were rescued in the Sturgeon Bay Canal after being stranded due to an ice flow.

Local bait shops like Smokey’s On the Bay typically serve a number of fishermen before they step out on the ice. They’re ready to help all be prepared to avoid any accidents. Those at Smokey’s are seeing a surge in sales when it comes to ice fishing equipment, thanks to the recent winter weather. Items such as ice picks, rescue claws, flotation devices, fishing bibs and warm jackets.

The freezing cold has made recent weather headlines but how has that faired for ice fishermen? Plenty of preparation is needed before stepping out on the ice or else one wrong step could prove to be fatal.

A few tips to keep in mind when stepping out on the ice include:

Sharing your fishing plans: tell a friend, neighbor or loved one where you will be and how long you expect to be out on the ice

tell a friend, neighbor or loved one where you will be and how long you expect to be out on the ice Bring a friend: doing so can provide an extra set of hands, help you stay focused, and alert authorities if something were to go wrong

doing so can provide an extra set of hands, help you stay focused, and alert authorities if something were to go wrong Talk to locals: you can get an idea of areas where ice thickness is more suitable to safely walk across

you can get an idea of areas where ice thickness is more suitable to safely walk across Carry a flotation device, set of ice picks/rescue claws

Layer up!

Ice thickness can also change very quickly. It’s important to remember:

– 2″ or less – STAY OFF!

– 4″ – Ice fishing or other activities on foot

– 5″ – Snowmobile or ATV

– 8″ – 12″ – Car or small pickup

– 12″ – 15″ – Medium truck

Smokey’s is open weekdays from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. and also on the weekends. You can find more information by heading over to their website or Facebook page.