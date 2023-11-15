FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say smoking materials were the cause of a porch fire on Tuesday night in Fond du Lac.

According to a release from the Fond Du Lac Fire Rescue, crews responded at 10:21 p.m. to the back porch of a home on 123 West McWilliams Street for a reported fire.

Officials say both smoke and fire coming from the wooden porch when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to contain the damage to just the porch and a portion of the home’s exterior wall.

All residents of the home were evacuated and returned to the home safely. No injuries to any civilians or firefighters were reported during the incident.

The fire was determined by the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue to have been started by the improper disposal of smoking materials into the leaves around the porch.

At this time, no other information is available and officials remind everyone that smoking materials should always be completely extinguished and put into approved fire proof receptacles.