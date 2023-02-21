FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A smoldering fire on an open porch caused minor damage to a residence on Tuesday in the City of Fond du Lac.

According to a release, on February 21, 2023, at around 4:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 200 block of Ellis Street for a report of a porch fire.

After arriving at the house, firefighters encountered a smoldering fire on an open porch. Crews were able to overhaul the location of origin, causing minor damage and extinguishing the fire.

The residents were able to use a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived, making it easier to mitigate the damage.

Fire officials say there were no reported injuries, and the occupants can remain in their home despite the minor damage.

“This incident shows the importance of having a fire extinguisher available in your home,” said Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue.

No additional details were provided.