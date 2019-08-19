Snapchat post leads to Shawano teen arrest, cites boredom for vehicle thefts and racially-charged graffiti

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — A Shawano County teen is facing charges of criminal damage to property and making lewd, obscene, or indecent drawings.

Shawano Police Chief Dan Mauel tells Local 5 Payton Pagel, 18, was arrested after posting a picture on Snapchat of one of the two cars he allegedly stole.

Chief Mauel says mailboxes were also allegedly vandalized while driving one of the stolen vehicles.

When questioning Pagel, officers asked the 18-year-old if he was responsible for the racially-charged graffiti at the local middle and high school. Pagel admitted that he was.

Pagel explained to police that boredom was his reason for the car thefts and vandalism; he said there was nothing to do in the city.

Chief Mauel says his department believes at least one other individual was responsible for the graffiti, being considered a hate crime, at the middle school.

Payton Pagel faces three counts each in criminal damage to property and making lewd, obscene, or indecent drawings – all with a hate crime modifier.

Pagel also faces two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent, two counts of theft of movable property, and eight additional counts of criminal damage to property based on a second entry in court records.

Court records also show Pagel is not allowed to make contact with the unidentified victim, must maintain absolute sobriety, cannot travel outside Wisconsin without Court approval, must obey a curfew while residing with his parents, and cannot be on any Shawano school grounds.

A signature bond of $5,000 was signed last week for Pagel.

An initial appearance for Pagel is set for September 3.