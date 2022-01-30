FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

‘SNL’: Appleton couple badgers Willem Dafoe in opening monologue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Appleton was the talk of the show during Wisconsin native and Hollywood elite Willem Dafoe’s Saturday Night Live debut.

Willem Dafoe, who starred in the original Spiderman movies as the villainous Green Goblin, kicked off his first appearance on the hit show with an opening monologue sharing his excitement in returning to New York, where his career as an actor began.

During the monologue, Dafoe, who was born and raised in Appleton, was preparing to transition to talk about his childhood in the Badger state when an Appleton couple, played by Aidy Bryant and Mikey Day, interrupted the Hollywood star.

With thick Wisconsin accents, both Day and Bryant proudly told Dafoe that they too were from his birth city.

“You’re never going to believe this but we’re from Appleton, Wisconsin, too,” said Bryant.

Dafoe proceeded to ask the couple if they were there to support one of their own to which they sheepishly recanted by saying ‘no,’ they were only there because they won tickets from the lottery.

And winning lottery tickets in Wisconsin is no far-fetched statement. To date, Wisconsin has reportedly had 19 jackpot winners. That is the fourth-most in the country behind only Minnesota, Missouri, and Indiana.

The couple eventually went on to tell Dafoe how proud the Appleton community was of him noting that they just wished Dafoe still had his Wisconsin accent.

“Well, Appleton is just so proud of ya,” said Bryant.

“We just wish you still had your Wisconsin accent,” added Day.

To this, Dafoe responded by saying, “I can still speak Wisconsin… Hey, you guys. Let’s go down to Krambo’s and get a drink from The Bubbler!”

Elated by Dafoe’s recollection of the old, popular Wisconsin chain and his referral to public drinking stations as bubblers, Bryant exclaimed, “He’s still got it.”

Dafoe was joined for Saturday’s episode by musical guest Katy Perry. Check out his opening monologue in full here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

De Pere wrestling siblings Brooke & Shane Corrigan seek state gold

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon evades upset bid; Northeast Wisconsin highlights

North Eastern battle: FVL comes from behind to win versus Freedom

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season