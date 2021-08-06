‘Snow affected my performance’: WI judge rejects man’s reasoning for failed sobriety tests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appellate judge has rejected a drunken driver’s argument that a deputy forced him to undergo field sobriety tests in a snow storm.

A Portage County deputy stopped Sean Dugan of Pittsburgh in February 2019 after watching Dugan hit a snowbank. A judge found him guilty of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration.

Dugan argued on appeal that it was snowing when the deputy made him take field sobriety tests.

He maintained the deputy should have taken him somewhere warmer for the tests and the snow may have affected his performance.

Judge Michael Fitzpatrick said the deputy had no obligation to transport Dugan and nothing shows the snow affected the tests.

‘The snow’ is not the only unique excuse given for someone breaking driving laws in Wisconsin, as a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper recently pulled over a driver going 118 mph because she was ‘feeling sleepy’.

