Snow emergency and winter parking ban issued for City of Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – An overnight snow emergency has been issued by Mayor Justin Nickels and is expected to last from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m., Monday morning.

The City of Manitowoc has also declared a Winter Parking Ban for Monday night into Tuesday morning. No parking is allowed on any city street during that time.

Manitowoc officials say a $75 citation will be issued to any vehicle parked on any city street between those hours.

The City of Manitowoc says no parking on the Winter Parking Ban streets is allowed including salt routes which include bus and truck routes, arterial streets, State Highways, and County Trunks within the City’s jurisdiction. A Winter Parking Ban fine will be $50.00.

For more information on visit www.manitowoc.org or visit the City of Manitowoc on Facebook for up-to-date information on the Winter Parking Ban, Snow Emergencies and other City activities.