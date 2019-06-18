Snow Pile 2019: Snow in Appleton’s parking ramp still holding on

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The snow has come and gone, the sun is shining, and yards are green up but one pesky snow pile is still lingering in Appleton.

The snow pile is in yellow parking ramp near the Appleton Public Library, the product of the snow plows pushing snow down seven stories.

It usually is hidden from the sun, it’s underground, surrounded in concrete which keeps it insulated, and the ramp has a steady breeze which preserves the snowpack for a long time.

VOTE: Snow STILL in Appleton! Will it Make it to July?