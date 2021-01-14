Snow sculptors busy decorating Lambeau Field for playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A January playoff game at Lambeau Field will be bringing thousands of fans to the stadium this Saturday. And while Kris Schuller tells us snow is out of the forecast, chilly artwork will be on display come Gameday

On the west side of Lambeau Field three artists are hard at work, turning a huge hunk of snow into an iconic symbol of Green Bay Packers history.

“Each year we’ve done a helmet, they say the fans really love the helmet, so they want a helmet, so that is what we do,” said snow sculptor, Mike Martino.

These three men make up Team USA Snow Sculpture whose work has won honors at places like the Olympics and many other locations across the globe.

“Japan, New Zealand, Sweden,” said Martino.

And who have become, at the invitation of the team, regular participants in the experience that is the playoffs here at Lambeau Field.

“I think this is our 5th time for the playoffs,” said Tom Queoff.

“This is a privilege,” said Mike Sponholtz.

“This is like a couple days and boom we have something big and fun,” said Martino.

This trio of artists have carved over 250 snow sculptures over the years competing internationally. But they are always eager to make a return trip back here to Lambeau Field.

“We want to give the fans something else to enjoy coming to Lambeau. It’s part of the experience and to be part of that experience is pretty special,” said Sponholtz.

While the helmet is almost done, two more blocks of snow wait to be transformed, one to carry the fan favorite phrase “Go – Pack – Go.” The other a receiver saving the day crossing the end line.

“Two guys are on him, he’s catching the ball and he’s dragging his toes,” Martino said.

Creating iconic images for a storied franchise, making a run at yet another Lombardi Trophy. That’s a role these three men relish and embrace.

“For being somebody born in Wisconsin, grew up a Packers fan and then a snow carver, this doesn’t get any better. Snow carving for Lambeau Field,” Martino said.

“To be able to do this, it’s the only team in the NFL. We carve for the Packers,” Sponholtz said.