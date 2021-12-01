‘Snow’ way! Snow blowers latest victim of supply chain issues

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) — A critical friend during the winter could be in short supply this year.

“If you’re looking for a snow blower and looking for it this year, get it now,” said Clint Kimps, store manager of Kimps Hardware in Howard.

The store currently has snow blowers in stock, but that could soon all change.

“We’ve got about 70 percent of our initial orders,” said Kimps. “From what it sounds like, that’s what it’s going to be for the year. We are probably looking, at some point, of running out of them.”

Blame it all on supply chain issues. Snow blowers are just the latest to be affected by the pandemic.

“It’s based on a lot of different things,” Kimps added. “Three-quarters of the snow blower could be ready to go in the factory and they’re just missing one part. It could be an engine they’re missing, maybe a spark plug. It could be something super simple, but one component just isn’t there.”

The bad news is, experts predict it will likely stay this way for another full year before things start to get back to “normal,” albeit not at complete 100 percent.

Kimps also has some solid advice for anyone who might own a snow blower and is not in the market for a new one.

“Take a look at it now before it snows because once it does (snow), it might be too late,” he said.

Kimps said on the first major snowfall, they usually see upwards of 100 snow blowers that have mechanical problems. Add that on top of the ones that are already in the queue to be fixed and you could be waiting awhile.

For those that work outside in the elements, they are doing what they can to stay ahead of the next snowfall.

“The good thing about snow is that it doesn’t care what’s going on,” one man told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

In addition to new snow blowers being in high demand and short supply, many of their parts are also on back order. Which is why Kimps suggests you start it up now to avoid any headaches later.