(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most recent snowstorm could bring upwards of ten inches of snow to some areas. But what are the reported totals so far?

The National Weather Service in Green Bay released snowfall reports for the first part of the winter storm that is expected to impact most of Wisconsin. The totals were as of 7 a.m. Wednesday.

4.0″ – Marshfield 6 SW

3.5″ – Wautoma

3.4″ – Strafford NW

3.4″ – Wild Rose

3.1″ – Waupaca

3.0″ – New London

2.8″ – Oconto Falls

2.8″ – Appleton

2.7″ – Green Bay (NWS)

2.5″ – Oshkosh

2.2″ – Rhinelander

1.8″ – Marinette

1.3″ – Boulder Junction

Local 5 will update this story as snowfall totals get updated throughout the day.