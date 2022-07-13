TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – SnowFest is returning to the City of Two Rivers on July 22 through July 24 with a 70s theme so you can get your groove on all weekend long.

The 2022 SnowFest will be welcoming 12 bands with all sorts of different music. Organizers say the music will range from bluegrass to blues, classic rock to country, and everything in between.

The bands scheduled to appear at the event are Eight Second Ride, Bacchus Lotus, Maygen and the Birdwatcher, Mae Simpson, The Milbillies, Trapper Schoepp, The Nix, Thy Dirty Deuce, The Pineapple Hunks, Cold Sweat and the Brew City Horns, Riley Haupt, and Smart Mouth.

SnowFest will also include a carnival and expanded kids’ area with entertainment by Leonardo the Guitar Guy, Randy Peterson, Cycropia, and more.



Band at Snowfest in Two Rivers



With all the fun and music, food and beverages will also be served from different food trucks. The food trucks that will be attending the event are 4 Schmidts and Giggles, Blue Suede Foods, CC’s Cakes and Steaks, El Tequila, Ma’s Kettle Korn, The Twist, and Wildfire Pizza.

“We look forward to all getting together July 22-24, 2022, as we continue to make memories and meet friends while celebrating part of Two Rivers’ history. We celebrate the return of Snowfest to Two Rivers and can again make some great memories together,” said Organizers in a release.

A parade on Saturday will top everything off with bands, floats, and snow in the middle of July, hence the reason for naming the event Snowfest.

For more information about the upcoming 2022 Two Rivers Snowfest, you can visit its website here.