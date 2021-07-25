LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Snowfest returns to Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV)-After what organizers are calling a 23-year hibernation, Snowfest has returned to Two Rivers.

As the name implies, it celebrates all things snow and winter in the middle of summer.

“It (Snowfest) started in 1936 because in July a work crew was digging through a sanitary sewer and actually found a pile of snow buried four feet underground,” says co-chair of the friends of Two Rivers Snowfest.

Two Rivers celebrated the city’s first Snowfest in 1937 which was a year after finding that summer snow.

Organizers say they were trying to bring Snowfest back last year, but the pandemic ruined their plans. One year later, the event attracts people from Manitowoc County and beyond.

Ryan Hansen came out here today with his family and says he’s excited the festival is making a comeback.

“Two Rivers has got some really unique things about it and I think it’s really appealing because of the story,” says Hansen.  

Saturday there’s a parade through downtown. There’s also carnival rides and games, live music, and activities for the kids.

“I can go there with my friends and we can go on the rides and there’s a bunch of activities there,” says Liam Murack.

