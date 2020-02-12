UPDATE: 15-year-old dead following snowmobile accident near Seymour

WEDNESDAY 2/12/2020 10:00 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old boy is dead following a crash between a snowmobile and an SUV in Seymour early Wednesday morning.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just after 7 a.m. Crews responded to the incident on Highway VV east of French Road.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says the teenager, who had been riding on the snowmobile, was found injured. Officials say he later died on scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

A preliminary investigation shows the SUV was westbound on Highway VV while the snowmobile was traveling southbound on the Oneida snowmobile trail.

The snowmobile reportedly failed to stop at the trail stop sign before entering the roadway. The SUV, driven by a 37-year-old Seymour woman, reportedly then struck the snowmobile.

Two children were also in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The teenager is a freshman at Seymour High School from Black Creek. Officials say he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

“We were deeply saddened to learn this morning that a 9th-grade student passed away because of a tragic snowmobile-car accident this morning,” school officials said during a Wednesday morning press conference.

The school district says they will provide counselors at all schools in the Seymour area and will remain available throughout the week.

The highway remains closed while authorities investigate the crash. The Sheriff’s Office says they do not anticipate charges to be filed against the driver of the SUV.

The identity of the teenager or those in the SUV have not been released at this time. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the crash.

Snowmobile accident closes Hwy VV north of Seymour

WEDNESDAY 2/12/2020 9:28 a.m.

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A snowmobile accident in Outagamie County caused Highway VV at Highway 55 to close north of Seymour on Wednesday morning.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference after 9:30 a.m. at Seymour City Hall.

Local 5 has a crew en route to provide more information on this story.

LATEST POSTS