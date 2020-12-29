Snowmobile clubs and retailers are getting ready for fresh snow in Brown County

HOWARD, Wis.(WFRV)- Snowmobile clubs and retailers are getting ready for the fresh snow that expected in Brown County ahead of New Year’s Day. Preparation on the 35 miles of trails in North West Brown County began in November.

“It’s the first snowfall of the winter season, which really gets everyone excited for the season to start,” said Eric Gwidt, President of Sno-Birds Snowmobile Club Howard-Suamico. Gwidt says that several hundred hours have been put into setting the trails up for the year. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of effort from a lot of people, it’s all volunteer,” said Gwidt. There are various sections of the trails that run through private properties, which are used with the owner’s permission. “The actual process of putting the trails in can take several days to complete,” said Gwidt.

Sales of snowmobiles have been up for Ken’s Sports Green Bay since earlier this year. “The season for the particular model year starts in the spring, we take orders in the spring,” said Brad Majeski General Manager and Co-Owner if Ken’s Sports Green Bay. Majeski says that the customers who shop there typically are excited about the new models of snowmobiles that are released yearly. “They usually order as early as March or April. We started with about 170 models, and now have between 35 and 40,” said Majeski.

Even with the expected accumulation of snow that is expected on Tuesday into Wednesday, it could be several days before snowmobiles could hit the trails. If you are interested in learning more about Sno-Birds Snowmobile Club Howard-Suamico, click https://snobirdsinfo.weebly.com/. For more on snowmobile purchases, visit https://kenssportsgreenbay.com/.