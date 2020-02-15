Snowmobiler rescued after entering Wolf River in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A snowmobiler riding along the Wolf River has been rescued after he entered open water.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a snowmobile accident. The accident occurred on the Wolf River south of County Highway X in the Town of Mukwa.

Authorities report the snowmobiler had been traveling alone going southbound on the river when they entered the open water.

New London Fire Department rescued the snowmobiler and brought him to shore. The patient was then taken by Gold Cross Ambulance to a local hospital.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says to avoid traveling on the Wolf River because of unstable ice conditions and areas of open water.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating this incident.