Snowmobiler rescued near Fox River after falling through ice

Local News

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue (NMFR) helped rescue a snowmobiler who had gone through the ice near the Fox River in Menasha on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Department Facebook post, at around 6 p.m., crews responded to an area located near the mouth of the Fox River after a single snowmobiler had broken through the ice.

NMFR crews say they were accompanied by a shore-based water rescue team and a Boat 32.

No more information is available at this time. As the weather warms up this week, residents should take caution when out on the ice.

