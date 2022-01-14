NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Snowmobiler rides through Oconto Co. cemetery, sheriff looking for info

Local News

Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff is looking for any information regarding a snowmobiler that has reportedly been riding through the Mountain Cemetery.

The Chute Pond Snowmobile Club posted on Facebook saying they were told by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office that a snowmobiler has been riding through the Mountain Cemetery. In the pictures that were posted, snowmobile tracks can be seen going through the cemetery.

There is a plastic fence with ‘caution’ tape and a ‘No Snowmobiles’ sign put up on the cemetery. The tracks go right around the fence and then through the cemetery.

  • Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club
  • Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club
  • Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club
  • Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club
  • Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club
  • Photo Courtesy of Chute Pond Snowmobile Club

Mountain Cemetery is located near Silver Hill Road and Emily Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconto County Sheriff’s Department at 920-834-6900.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

