ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to the ongoing snowstorm, officials with the Resch Expo have announced the cancellation of Friday’s The Wedding Show event and have provided rescheduled times and dates.

Officials say The Wedding Show’s January 12 date has been canceled, however, the show will go on Saturday and now Sunday, as well.

New Wedding Show hours:

Saturday, January 13 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fashion show at 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 14 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cake dive at 11 a.m.



Any tickets purchased previously can be used on Saturday or Sunday.