Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says

(WJW) — The Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended forecast for the 2020-2021 winter season, and for those among us who are cold-adverse, the outlook looks grim.

Winter is coming for most of the United States in the form of snow and cold, the periodical said, most likely in the places that are used to such occurrences.

According to the forecast, the Great Lakes area is set to see its “fair share of snow,” and the entire east side of the country should expect a big dump of snow near the end of March.

Meanwhile, areas like the Pacific Northwest and Southwest can expect a more dry and mild winter, the Farmers’ Almanac said. Still, others, like Tennessee, are considered a wild card region by the publication.

Of course, this is the same group that predicted a “Polar Coaster” last year, which never came to fruition, as on the whole the winter was far milder than usual. However, the almanac said they did get some of last year’s predictions correct.

In the meantime, remember that summer doesn’t end until Sept. 22. Read the whole Farmers’ Almanac report here.

Latest Stories