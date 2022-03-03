(WFRV) – A man from Florida is facing up to eight years in federal prison for reportedly selling a protected primate to a celebrity in California.

According to officials, 57-year-old Jimmy Wayne Hammonds pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act and Lacy act in relation to conspiracy to sell a protected primate to a celebrity in California. He also reportedly sold cotton-top tamarins to people in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin.

Hammonds is also known as ‘the Monkey Whisperer’. He faces a maximum of eight years in federal prison.

Officials say that from September 2017 until February 2018, Hammonds conspired to sell a capuchin monkey to a person in California even though it was not legal to own one in California. The person reportedly paid over $12,000 for the animal.

Authorities seized the monkey from the client’s California residence.

This was not the only primate that Hammonds illegally sold, as the previously mention cotton-top tamarins were illegally sold in three states. He reportedly submitted false records to a law enforcement officer to conceal the wildlife trafficking.

Hammonds even tried to convince a witness to lie to a law enforcement officer by saying that they had bought the cotton-top tamarins at a flea market.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.