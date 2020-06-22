Soaking up some sun for Father’s Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) After yesterday’s downpour, you’d think many would spend father’s day drying out, but some dads preferred being near the water.

If flowers and dinner go together for Mother’s day, then fishing and boating go hand in hand for Father’s day

Four-year-old, Brody Schmidt, says he loves his dad, Shawn’s boat and many others spent their special day with dad at Suamico’s boat launch.

Shawn Schmidt says, “Brody kept on telling me that he wanted to go to the zoo, so we went out to the new zoo, and then he wanted to go fishing so here we are fishing.”

Sarah Shaffer says, “We didn’t really have any major plans but we decided to go fishing. My husband, Anthony is super special to both of us. He’s a great dad and a wonderful husband too.”

And what would father’s day be without the kids.

Shawn Schmidt says, “I love spending my time with them every day. They love camping fishing, pretty much every other weekend we go up camping or fishing that’s pretty much what I’m grateful for having kids keeping me out of trouble.”

Anthony Shaffer says, “I just came out hoping to hook into a few fish today. Get out of the house and go outside enjoy the nice weather and spend some time with my wife Sara and daughter Hailey.”

Happy Father’s day to all the dads.

For those history buffs– Father’s Day wasn’t nationally recognized until 1972.